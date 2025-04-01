Sharp Chula Vista Cosmetic Lounge
The Sharp Chula Vista Cosmetic Lounge offers high-quality services from a team of specialists dedicated to your comfort, safety and optimal results.
Services offered:
Botox injections — $12 per unit (minimum of 10 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)
Dysport injections — $4 per unit (minimum of 30 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)
Dermal fillers — $650 per syringe
Medical-grade microneedling — $349
Microneedling with PRP — $599
Sharp employees and affiliated physicians will receive a 10% discount off all services in the Cosmetic Lounge.
If you have a question or would like to communicate with one of our specialists, please call 619-502-3180 or email cosmeticlounge@sharp.com.
How to find us
Plan your visit
Parking
Complimentary parking is available in the parking structures and lots located in front of and behind Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. If you are unable to walk from your parking spot, please call 619-855-1042 and request a shuttle ride to the main entrance.
Check-in and arrival
Please arrive at the medical center main entrance:
Botox or Dysport injections: 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time
Dermal fillers or dermal filler reversals: 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment time for numbing cream application
After checking in at the main entrance concierge desk, please follow signs to The Clinic at Sharp Chula Vista, located on the hospital's first floor.
In accordance with federal and state regulations, patients 18 and older will need to show a government-issued photo identification with a current address (such as a driver’s license or passport ID).
The Cosmetic Lounge frequently asked questions
Botox is a neuromodulator (form of botulinum toxin type A) that is injected into targeted treatment areas using an ultra-fine needle. It works by blocking the nerve signals needed for facial muscles to contract. The repetitious contraction of facial muscles is what causes expression lines and wrinkles. Once injected, the neuromodulator relaxes the muscles and decreases their movement to reduce the appearance of lines or wrinkles. Results will gradually appear 3 to 7 days following the injections.
Botox can be used to minimize lines and wrinkles on a number of different facial areas, including the forehead, eye area (crow’s feet), and lip lines. It may also be injected to soften dimpling of the chin. Currently, we do not offer Botox as a medical treatment.
Botox treatments are quick and have minimal discomfort. The treatment requires no anesthesia or recovery time. Many people get Botox treatments during their lunch hour and are able to return to work immediately following their appointment.
The procedure is not considered painful. Most patients report a brief period of discomfort during the injection, which does not persist once the procedure is complete.
It usually takes 3 to 5 days to see the effects of Botox, but each patient experience is different. For some, it may take up to 2 weeks to see the final results.
The results of Botox typically last between 3 to 5 months from the date of injection. Over time, the body metabolizes the Botox, leading to the slow return of muscle movement in the treatment area. Patients can choose to maintain their Botox results for longer periods by undergoing periodic maintenance treatments every 3 to 4 months.
Yes, Botox is an FDA-approved treatment for reversing lines and wrinkles. However, Botox contains albumin, a derivative of human blood, and it is not recommended for individuals with a known hypersensitivity to albumin. Also, patients who have certain neurological diseases should not receive Botox treatments.
Because it is still unclear whether or not Botox toxins can spread to a nursing child through breast milk or impact unborn babies during pregnancy, Botox therapy is not recommended during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
A week before the treatment, most providers will advise patients to stop consuming alcohol or taking medications or supplements that thin the blood, like aspirin, ibuprofen, gingko biloba or ginseng. This will help minimize bruising after the procedure.
Please review the Good Faith Estimate before your appointment.
Side effects from a Botox treatment may include bruising, swelling, redness, or tenderness around the injection site, all of which will resolve without intervention after a few days to a week.