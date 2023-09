Marque Urgent Care University City

In most cases, calling your doctor's office is your best first step when you have cold symptoms, a question about a chronic health problem or you're just not sure where to go.

Urgent care can be an option for:

Colds, cough or flu

Eye, ear or skin infections

Fractures

Minor burns

Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions

Respiratory infections

Strains and sprains

Urinary tract infections

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

If you still have questions, learn where to go to get care today or call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.