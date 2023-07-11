Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Specialty Clinic

Plan your visit

Parking

Short-term parking, reserved for Specialty Clinic patients, is available along the Emergency Parking Garage driveway. From there, please follow the walkway leading to the medical center main entrance across from the fountain.



Additional complimentary parking is available in the parking structures and lots located in front of and behind Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. If you are unable to walk from your parking spot, please call 619-855-1042 and request a shuttle ride to the main entrance.

Check-in and arrival

Please arrive at the medical center main entrance:

Botox or Dysport injections: 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time

Dermal fillers or dermal filler reversals: 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment time for numbing cream application

After checking in at the main entrance concierge desk, please follow signs to the Cosmetic Lounge, located on the hospital's first floor.

In accordance with federal and state regulations, patients 18 and older will need to show a government-issued photo identification with a current address (such as a driver’s license or passport ID).

Cosmetic Lounge frequently asked questions