Sharp HealthCare has been named a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), making Sharp the first Network of Excellence on the West Coast. This recognition was given to our five Centers of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, and includes all Sharp entities, nine different specialties and 30 Surgeons of Excellence candidates.

“With this announcement, the distinction will ultimately help raise awareness of the benefits of robotic surgery, which include decreased pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times,” said Chris Howard, President and CEO, Sharp HealthCare. “This experience has allowed our surgical leaders and teams to come together and spotlight the world-class, minimally invasive surgical services performed at our hospitals.”

SRC is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization and the leading administrator of quality improvement and accreditation programs for surgeons and hospital worldwide.

Howard added that this accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.