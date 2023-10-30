April 14, 2023

State-of-the-art hub for all Sharp innovation

Today, Sharp HealthCare opens the new Prebys Innovation & Education Center, a community landmark thoughtfully designed to put people and patients first by promoting research, training, workforce development, innovation, education, and technology at Sharp HealthCare.

“We are grateful to The Conrad Prebys Foundation for their generous leadership gift to help create this extraordinary facility,” said Bill Littlejohn, Senior Vice President and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp Health Care. “With a growing workforce; increased demand for virtual and in-person education and training; astounding technological advancements; and the opportunity for expanded community engagement, Sharp leadership in 2020 approved the development of a new, state-of-the-art multi-purpose center benefitting San Diego’s leading health care provider.”

Made possible with building partners McCarthy and Hanna Gabriel Wells and the generosity of the San Diego community, the Innovation Center consists of a 70,000 square-foot, four-story addition to the Spectrum campus and a new 665-space parking structure.

The SPIEC will be continuously used for training and the advancement of innovation as well as meetings and events. Featured space in the Innovation Center includes:

Major event spaces, including a 375-seat auditorium and 50- to 185-seat board room;

Brown Simulation Center , which will serve to improve clinical outcomes and caregiver and patient safety by enhancing caregiver knowledge, skills, clinical competence, teamwork and interprofessional collaboration. The advanced facility will feature a variety of high-fidelity manikins (a human model for medical or scientific testing), four simulation spaces representing a variety of care areas, up-to-date clinical equipment and cutting-edge audiovisual capabilities, all designed to enhance learning in a creative and safe environment;

Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence , which receives a permanent space to realize its mission of advancing nursing education, innovation, practice and research at Sharp through four Centers of Excellence;

Cox Technology Immersion Lab , where Sharp researchers, clinicians, technologists, and industry partners will gather to explore a variety of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, software development, machine learning, advanced analytics, and more — all with the aim to improve health care delivery and enhance patient outcomes;

Technology Demonstration Room , where existing and potential vendors and partners can showcase tools and products available today and in the future for Sharp to evaluate for potential integration across our system and beyond;

The Sharp Experience Room , which is a dedicated space for Sharp teams to celebrate achievements, hold staff retreats and workshops, with the goal of furthering The Sharp Experience; and

Modern Recipe Café includes a full commercial kitchen, so the café food and beverage options, as well as catering orders, may be prepared fresh on site.

Including the leadership gift from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, nearly $11 million of the $20 million goal has been raised.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

About the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare

Guided by the mission to improve the health of the community, the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare support Sharp’s respected regional medical centers and specialty hospitals through philanthropic investment and collaboration. Donations support every aspect of the not-for-profit health care system, from infrastructure and research, to state-of-the-art technology and the best possible patient care. The three foundations of Sharp HealthCare include Coronado Hospital Foundation, Grossmont Hospital Foundation and Sharp HealthCare Foundation. Together, they bring innovations and improvements to the organization, allowing Sharp to touch more lives than any other health care provider in San Diego. To learn more about Sharp HealthCare philanthropy, visit the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare.