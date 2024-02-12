Feb. 8, 2024

For the second consecutive year, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns, were named to U.S. News & World Report’s (USNW) 2024 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list. This distinction recognizes hospitals nationwide for high-quality measures, such as low C-section rates, low newborn complication rates, and low early elective delivery rates, among other criteria. "We’re honored to be recognized for the second year in a row for our outstanding maternity care," says Kari Bernet, Director of Women and Infant Services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns. "This distinction reflects the commitment to high-quality care that our physicians, caregivers, and staff, deliver to mothers and babies in our community every day."



Sharp Grossmont serves San Diego’s East County and delivers approximately 2,500 babies annually. It also received national recognition in 2021 from Newsweek when it was named to its Best Maternity Care Hospital list for its efforts to maintain low C-section rates, among other best practices. In addition, the hospital earned a spot on the California Health and Human Services Agency C-section honor roll from 2015-19, and again in 2022.



"Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns is dedicated to delivering exceptional care to mothers and newborns. We are extremely grateful for the recognition by U.S. News & World Report," says Jennifer Martinez, Manager of the Labor and Delivery Department at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. "This distinction highlights the exemplary care delivered by our team and we maintain our commitment to serving the community with the utmost excellence and care."

Sharp Chula Vista is the largest provider of health care services for women and infants in South San Diego, delivering around 2,500 babies each year. They recently expanded their Women’s and Infant’s Service unit offering patients a modern, family-centered experience to meet the growing needs of their community. USNW is considered one of the global authorities for hospital rankings and consumer advice and released the list in December 2023. The publication evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services based on detailed data that was submitted for analysis; 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participated in this year's USNW survey. One purpose of the list is to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their doctors, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.