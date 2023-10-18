Your video visit with your doctor

Don’t be afraid of the technology. Make sure you have strong Wi-Fi or invite a tech-savvy family member to help with the internet connection. We can also include a family member during your visit with a 3-way call.

Find a quiet place to sit, away from distractions. An indoor spot with plenty of light is ideal, so you can hear your doctor and your doctor can hear and see you. Do not drive and try to conduct a video visit.

Dress appropriately. Wear loose, comfortable clothing in case you need to show your doctor something specific.

Prepare your list of questions and concerns to review with your doctor.

Collect your medications and have them with you during the appointment.

Have a pen and paper ready to take notes and your reading glasses if you need them.

Test out your webcam, microphone and speaker.

Be sure your device is updated to the most current operating system. Apple devices should upgrade to v14.3 for the best audio and video quality.

Close other applications on your phone, tablet or computer. This can sometimes slow down your internet connection.

Log in at least 15 minutes before your appointment time so you can be checked in. If you haven't received your text message with your visit link, try restarting your device. A simple reboot often resolves this issue.