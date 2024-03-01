Video visits can be conducted through a mobile device or computer. Confirm that the camera and microphone work on the device you’ll be using.

Prepare your list of questions and concerns to review.

Collect your medications and have them with you during the appointment.

Sign in at least 15 minutes before your appointment time so you can be checked in. Please be prepared with your ID, insurance information and a copayment, if required by your insurance company.

Check your preferred method of communication (either email or text) to find the link for your video visit. You must opt into text messages in order to receive texts about your appointment.

Call your doctor's office directly if your provider is more than 15 minutes late or if there is an issue starting the visit.