Your upcoming video visit
We have prepared a few tips to help you get the most out of your appointment.
Before your visit
Video visits can be conducted through a mobile device or computer. Confirm that the camera and microphone work on the device you’ll be using.
Prepare your list of questions and concerns to review.
Collect your medications and have them with you during the appointment.
Sign in at least 15 minutes before your appointment time so you can be checked in. Please be prepared with your ID, insurance information and a copayment, if required by your insurance company.
Check your preferred method of communication (either email or text) to find the link for your video visit. You must opt into text messages in order to receive texts about your appointment.
Call your doctor's office directly if your provider is more than 15 minutes late or if there is an issue starting the visit.
If you are having technical issues, please call customer support at 1-800-827-4277, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
During your visit
Set your device to "do not disturb". Do not answer calls or access other applications while waiting for your provider to join. This can interfere with the video visit.
Just as in the clinic, your provider may be running a few minutes late. Please wait for them the entirety of your appointment before disconnecting.
If possible, use a head set or earbuds to be sure the provider can hear you.
After your visit
Schedule any necessary follow-up appointments, including labs and radiology, through your Sharp account.