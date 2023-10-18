See your doctor virtually for the same cost as an in-person visit

Schedule an in-person appointment or a video or phone visit, also called a telehealth visit, by calling your SharpCare doctor’s office or scheduling online through FollowMyHealth. You will need a video-enabled computer or mobile device for video visits.

Video and phone visits are ideal for follow-up appointments and for symptoms like:

Flu-like symptoms

Cough and sore throat

Ear pain or discharge

Skin rash or infections

Sinus problems

Need to see a doctor today?

Virtual urgent care visits provide an option to see a board-certified doctor via video or phone. If you can’t or don’t want to visit an in-person urgent care center, a virtual visit may be right for you.

Virtual urgent care is offered by our partner Marque Medical Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 8 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm.

For in-person care, visit one of our more than 20 urgent care locations.

Not sure if a video or phone visit is right for you?

Call your doctor with any questions related to your care. Your SharpCare doctor knows your health history best and can recommend the care that's best for you.

How to get care if you have COVID-19 symptoms

If you think you need to be evaluated for COVID-19, call your doctor's office. We will advise you on the best way to receive the care you need. There is no copay for COVID-19 screening and testing.

If you don't have a SharpCare primary care doctor, search for a SharpCare doctor or call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.