At Sharp HealthCare, we believe that comprehensive care for serious illness and end-of-life support is an important and meaningful part of health care. When serious illness advances, every person’s goals guide the treatments and care that they receive.

Symptom management and supportive care are priorities of specialty-level palliative and hospice care. Interdisciplinary teams comprised of clinicians and providers offer comprehensive symptom management and compassionate emotional and spiritual care.

Sharp HealthCare realizes that in some situations, and for a variety of reasons, the California End of Life Option Act (EOLOA) might be considered by patients facing end of life. EOLOA allows terminally ill adult patients who are California residents to request an aid-in-dying medication from his or her physician for the purpose of bringing about the patient’s death. Patients must maintain their decision-making capacity; independently make this request to their physician; and be able to ingest the medication on their own. Participation is always voluntary for patients, physicians and clinicians.

If you have questions related to California’s End of Life Option Act, please call 619-517-9798, email ACP@sharp.com, or speak with your physician. Your physician can best address your specific questions about EOLOA and treatment options that may be available to you.

For detailed information on the complete EOLOA process and requirements, please see the FAQs page.