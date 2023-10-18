Patient self-service

We make managing your health care easy

From scheduling an appointment to paying your bill, these easy-to-use-tools make managing your health care a breeze.

Sharp Account and FollowMyHealth®

Sharp Account is one account for everything Sharp, including your access to Sharp's patient portal, FollowMyHealth. Use Sharp Account to pay bills online, manage class and event registrations, update your email newsletter subscriptions and access FollowMyHealth — all from one account. FollowMyHealth is a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients. From it, you can securely view test results, contact your doctor, schedule and change appointments and more. Learn more about FollowMyHealth and Sharp Account.

Learn how you can access your health data through Apple's Health app and other health apps.

Appointments

We can help you schedule an appointment with your primary care or specialty doctor — or reserve a time to visit your local lab. We also offer ER registration for select locations.

Billing

From making payments to navigating your insurance, we can help take the guesswork out of the billing process. Questions about your specific bill? Our customer service team is with you every step of the way.

Have questions about hospital charges for an upcoming procedure? Request a hospital price estimate.

Medical records

Your medical records are just that — yours. So we strive to get them to you quickly and securely. Learn more about obtaining medical documentation, birth certificates and more.

Email newsletters

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox. Subscribe to our free email newsletters for the latest health tips, helpful recipes and our best stories.

Forms

Looking for a specific form? To help you better prepare for your upcoming doctor's appointment or hospital stay, we've made several common patient forms available for you.

San Diego Health Connect medical information exchange

Learn about San Diego's electronic medical information exchange, which allows participating San Diego County hospitals and health care providers to safely and securely share patient health information. You may also opt-out of this service via our form.

Patient rights and privacy

At Sharp, we are committed to ensuring you receive the safest care possible — and delivered with the utmost respect to your rights and privacy as a patient. We encourage you to learn about your rights and responsibilities and to play an active role in your health care.

Language interpreter services

We understand how important it is to communicate your health needs. To learn more about our interpreter services, call 858-499-2600.

Service animal policy

At Sharp, we recognize the invaluable contribution of service animals to their owners' well-being. Download the following documents to learn more: