Health information exchange

At Sharp HealthCare, we're proud to participate in health information exchanges. This allows participating hospitals and health care providers to safely and securely share patient health information — resulting in a more complete, current medical record that helps patients receive the best care possible.
The electronic exchange reduces the likelihood of undergoing redundant tests and procedures and lessening your burden of keeping track of and transferring your medical documents to each of your doctors. Sharp will only send patient health information through health information exchanges if and when you seek treatment from a doctor outside of Sharp who participates in the exchange.
Opt-out requests from participating in health information exchanges
If you do not wish to have your Sharp medical records made available through health information exchanges, send your request to SRSHIMQualityTeam@sharp.com.
Any information previously shared before you submit this opt-out request may remain securely with health care providers who accessed information before this effective date of your opt-out request. Your opt-out request will be effective approximately 5 business days after the submission date.
By opting out, you request that Sharp not share your medical record electronically through health information exchanges with any other regions or outside health care organizations. If you choose not to participate, none of your Sharp HealthCare medical information will be shared electronically through health information exchanges; however, in the event you see a caregiver for treatment outside of Sharp, that provider may request and receive your medical information from Sharp through other methods, such as fax or mail.
If you decide to opt back into health information exchanges, you will need to you will need to send your request to SRSHIMQualityTeam@sharp.com.
In addition, a separate request must be completed for each family member wishing to opt out of the health information exchange.
Learn more about health information exchanges
The terms health record, medical record and medical chart are frequently used interchangeably to describe the document that chronicles your medical history or care. Your health record typically lists things like the dates of your past visits, diagnoses, medications, lab test results and treatments.
In the past, your health information was written on paper records and stored in multiple physician offices and hospital departments. When that information was shared between your health care providers, it was typically sent by mail or fax. If you visited multiple health care providers, you may have been responsible for keeping track of and transferring medical documents to each of your caregivers.
Today, many health care providers, including Sharp, utilize electronic health records, which are digital or computerized versions of your medical charts. Electronic health records provide caregivers with more complete, up-to-date information and help improve overall quality of care.
A health information exchange (HIE) is an online system that allows a health care provider to access clinical information about a patient from another health care facility in order to help make informed treatment decisions. An HIE provides a more comprehensive and consolidated clinical record for caregivers, regardless of the data's format and location within the county. Previous medical office or hospital visits, lab results, documentation of medications and allergies and other pertinent information are available 24 hours a day.
We are committed to providing the safest, highest quality of care possible. One of the key components in providing this care is for clinicians to have up-to-date, complete patient medical records. The health information exchange helps improve coordination of care by reducing the likelihood of caregivers ordering redundant tests and procedures, and can expedite the availability of your medical information for your caregivers.
Sharp and all health care organizations participating in health information exchanges are required to meet state and federal laws to protect the privacy and security of your health and personal information. All providers participating in health information exchanges agree to only access medical records as needed to provide or coordinate care.
We will only share your health information electronically if and when you see a health care provider for treatment outside of Sharp who participates in the health information exchange. Your information will not be shared unless there is a request from a health care provider outside of Sharp who is caring for you.
By allowing your medical records to be included in the health information exchange, Sharp-affiliated providers and caregivers can easily and more quickly view your health history electronically from other participating health care providers. Having more complete and current information available at your Sharp-affiliated provider's visit or in an emergency will help your caregivers make more informed decisions to provide you with the best possible care, including avoiding unnecessary tests or procedures. Plus, your burden of having to relay your own medical history to each of our health care providers may be lessened.
Health information exchanges give your health care providers secure access to information like:
Medical conditions
Demographic information
Medications
Immunizations
Inpatient hospital and outpatient hospital visits
Known allergies and drug reactions
Laboratory and radiology results
Clinic visits
