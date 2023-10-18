Advanced heart failure care at Sharp Memorial Hospital

CardioMEMS™ Heart Failure Monitoring System

This minimally invasive procedure involves placing a miniature, wireless sensor through a vein into a branch of a pulmonary artery. Using a special pillow that acts as an antenna, the device monitors pressure and wirelessly sends daily readings from a patient's home to a doctor on our team. The data helps us detect early signs of problems, allowing time to adjust medications before the heart failure gets worse. Sharp Memorial participated in the national clinical trial for this device.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy

Specialized devices such as cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) send electrical signals to help regulate the heartbeat.

Biventricular pacemaker

A special kind of pacemaker is implanted to help both sides of the heart beat "in sync," increasing the amount of blood pumped by the heart into the rest of the body.

Heart valve repair or replacement

Heart valves play a key role in the movement of blood throughout the heart. Minimally invasive valve repair and replacement — such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) — is performed through small incisions, resulting in less pain and scarring; a shorter hospital stay; and a quicker return to normal activities.

Peripheral ultrafiltration

This medical therapy is used for patients with heart failure who have a significant buildup of fluid in their bodies. Patients are connected to a portable machine that passes a small amount of blood from a peripheral vein through a filter to remove excess fluid. The filtered blood is then returned to the body.

Bridge to recovery

For some patients, recovery from heart failure is possible. A mechanical heart pump called a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) may be used to temporarily support function, allowing the heart to regain strength.