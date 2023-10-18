Advanced heart failure care at Sharp Memorial Hospital
At Sharp Memorial Hospital, there is nothing routine about cardiac care.
Each patient — whether he or she comes to us with common cardiac diseases or more complex heart problems — benefits from the expertise of our collaborative team of specialists.
For nearly six decades, Sharp Memorial Hospital has earned a global reputation for innovation and success in treating advanced heart failure. From medical therapies to mechanical circulatory support to heart transplantation, we take great pride in offering a full range of treatments for our patients, many of whom are not candidates elsewhere.
Contact us
We are available 24/7 to answer your questions and discuss patient referrals. Please contact our on-call advanced heart failure nurse practitioner at 858-939-4CHF (4243).
A full spectrum of care
We offer a full range of treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. Our compassionate team of board-certified cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons, nurse practitioners and other experts work closely together to personalize treatments for every patient.
For advanced heart failure, we offer a variety of medical therapies, advanced treatments and support services.