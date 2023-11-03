Epic Resource Center
Find resources and helpful tools to manage the move to Epic.
Welcome to the Epic Resource Center
Project and implementation timeline
Training strategy
Important dates
EpicLink info
Epic Connect and how to become a Sharp Epic Connect provider
Sharp’s decision to transition to a single source EHR platform and why we chose Epic
Sharp is moving to the Epic single-platform EHR for seamless information sharing between ambulatory and hospital teams across systems and workflows spanning the continuum of care — all for a fuller picture of a patient’s overall health.
What is Epic replacing?
The Epic single-platform EHR will be replacing Cerner, GE, Allscripts and HealthEdge platforms.
How will Epic improve patient care?
Access to Care. The Foundation System uses MyChart and other features that make it easier for patients to find and schedule appointments.
Patient Empowerment. Foundation System workflows use patient-reported outcomes and questionnaires, which engage patients and make them partners in their own care.
Cost Transparency. Estimates can help patients avoid surprise bills while also increasing self-pay collections.
How will Epic make my work easier?
Epic workflows allow users to focus on caring for patients and performing more complex tasks. Information in the chart is easy to find and consume. Workflows are easy to use and help users do the right thing.
Team-Based Care. The clinical workflows are designed to allow all members of the care team to operate at the top of their licensure.
Usability. The workflows are designed to make information accessible and minimize clicks and scrolling.
Automation. Whenever possible, the system is configured to automate simple tasks so users can focus on more complex challenges.