Welcome to the Epic Resource Center

FAQs

Mobile applications

Project and implementation timeline

Training strategy

Important dates

EpicLink info

Epic Connect and how to become a Sharp Epic Connect provider

Sharp’s decision to transition to a single source EHR platform and why we chose Epic

Sharp is moving to the Epic single-platform EHR for seamless information sharing between ambulatory and hospital teams across systems and workflows spanning the continuum of care — all for a fuller picture of a patient’s overall health.

What is Epic replacing?

The Epic single-platform EHR will be replacing Cerner, GE, Allscripts and HealthEdge platforms.

How will Epic improve patient care?

Access to Care. The Foundation System uses MyChart and other features that make it easier for patients to find and schedule appointments.

Patient Empowerment. Foundation System workflows use patient-reported outcomes and questionnaires, which engage patients and make them partners in their own care.

Cost Transparency. Estimates can help patients avoid surprise bills while also increasing self-pay collections.

How will Epic make my work easier?

Epic workflows allow users to focus on caring for patients and performing more complex tasks. Information in the chart is easy to find and consume. Workflows are easy to use and help users do the right thing.