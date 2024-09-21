New physicians

Access on-call schedules for Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Memorial Hospital and Sharp Rees-Stealy clinics.

Visit QGenda to select the location you wish to view. You do not need to logon to the system to view schedules. Logging onto the system is restricted to administrative users only.

View Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Physician Assistant and Nurse Practitioner (PA/NP) schedule.

Please contact the Technical Assistance Center at 858-627-5202 with any questions.