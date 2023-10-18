If your profile is missing a photo, you may upload your own professional headshot at the end of the questionnaire. Or, you can upload your photo through this request form.

Doctors and APPs with a photo and biographical statement will be featured in promos throughout sharp.com. Email doctorprofile@sharp.com for more information.

Additional information

To be featured on sharp.com and/or to receive referrals through 1-800-82-SHARP, a physician must be in good standing with a Sharp hospital or Sharp-affiliated medical group with an active, associate, provisional or senior status. If you do not meet these requirements, you do not need to fill out the questionnaire.

Any temporary or permanent suspension of privileges will result in the removal of a profile from sharp.com and/or a halt to further referrals being made through 1-800-82-SHARP until the suspension is cleared, and the physician's profile is updated to reflect any changes to the privileges held by that physician at the Sharp hospital or affiliated medical group.

If you have questions about updating your profile, email doctorprofile@sharp.com or call 858-499-4020.