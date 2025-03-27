Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
State-of-the-art surgical solutions with personalized, patient-centered care
Our experienced team of cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons combine skill and technology to offer a wide range of heart, vascular and thoracic treatments, including transplant and minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures.
Advanced cardiac surgery solutions
Coronary artery bypass surgery
Coronary artery bypass grafting
MIDCAB: minimally invasive coronary artery bypass, robotic-assisted
Off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting
Aortic valve procedures
Aortic valve replacement, including robotic aortic valve replacement and minimally invasive aortic valve replacement
Aortic valve repair or replacement
TAVR: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement
Aorta procedures
Aortic root replacement, also known as Bentall procedure
Valve-sparing aortic root replacement
Ascending aortic aneurysm repair
Mitral valve procedures
Robotic mitral valve repair or replacement
Advanced heart failure procedures
Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)
Right ventricular assist device (RVAD)
Impella 5.5
Heart transplant
Specialized cardiac procedures
Laser lead extraction
Surgical ablation, MAZE and hybrid-MAZE
Left atrial appendage ligation
Atrial septal defect repair
Tricuspid valve repair or replacement
Pericardial window
Advanced thoracic surgery solutions
Lung cancer surgery
Robotic lobectomy
Robotic segmentectomy, wedge resections
Robotic mediastinal mass removal including thymectomy
Robotic sympathectomy
Robotic esophagectomy
