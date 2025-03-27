Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

State-of-the-art surgical solutions with personalized, patient-centered care

Our experienced team of cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons combine skill and technology to offer a wide range of heart, vascular and thoracic treatments, including transplant and minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures.

Advanced cardiac surgery solutions

Coronary artery bypass surgery Coronary artery bypass grafting MIDCAB: minimally invasive coronary artery bypass, robotic-assisted Off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting

Aortic valve procedures Aortic valve replacement, including robotic aortic valve replacement and minimally invasive aortic valve replacement Aortic valve repair or replacement TAVR: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement

Aorta procedures Aortic root replacement, also known as Bentall procedure Valve-sparing aortic root replacement Ascending aortic aneurysm repair

Mitral valve procedures Robotic mitral valve repair or replacement

Advanced heart failure procedures Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Right ventricular assist device (RVAD) Impella 5.5

Heart transplant

Specialized cardiac procedures Laser lead extraction Surgical ablation, MAZE and hybrid-MAZE Left atrial appendage ligation Atrial septal defect repair Tricuspid valve repair or replacement Pericardial window



Advanced thoracic surgery solutions