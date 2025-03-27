Dr. Limmer smiling in white coat and orange/blue striped tie.

State-of-the-art surgical solutions with personalized, patient-centered care

Our experienced team of cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons combine skill and technology to offer a wide range of heart, vascular and thoracic treatments, including transplant and minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures.

Advanced cardiac surgery solutions

  • Coronary artery bypass surgery

    • Coronary artery bypass grafting

    • MIDCAB: minimally invasive coronary artery bypass, robotic-assisted

    • Off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting

  • Aortic valve procedures

    • Aortic valve replacement, including robotic aortic valve replacement and minimally invasive aortic valve replacement

    • Aortic valve repair or replacement

    • TAVR: Transcatheter aortic valve replacement

  • Aorta procedures

    • Aortic root replacement, also known as Bentall procedure

    • Valve-sparing aortic root replacement

    • Ascending aortic aneurysm repair

  • Mitral valve procedures

    • Robotic mitral valve repair or replacement

  • Advanced heart failure procedures

    • Left ventricular assist device (LVAD)

    • Right ventricular assist device (RVAD)

    • Impella 5.5

  • Heart transplant

  • Specialized cardiac procedures

    • Laser lead extraction

    • Surgical ablation, MAZE and hybrid-MAZE

    • Left atrial appendage ligation

    • Atrial septal defect repair

    • Tricuspid valve repair or replacement

    • Pericardial window

Advanced thoracic surgery solutions

  • Lung cancer surgery

    • Robotic lobectomy

    • Robotic segmentectomy, wedge resections

  • Robotic mediastinal mass removal including thymectomy

  • Robotic sympathectomy

  • Robotic esophagectomy

How to find us

Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8010 Frost St, Suite 408 San Diego, CA 92123
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472

Closed

- opens tomorrow 8:00 am
View hours