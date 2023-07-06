Nursing student receives heart transplant — and support
With the help of his Sharp caregivers, Austin Nabors, 28, was able to finish his nursing program and receive a new heart.
For more than three decades, Sharp HealthCare has been at the forefront of organ transplantation in San Diego. Our commitment to you begins long before and well beyond your operation.
Our transplant teams have helped change the lives of many patients through kidney, heart, pancreas and multi-organ transplant procedures. Our transplant program has one of the highest patient survival rates in the country, and we strive to bring The Sharp Experience to each and every patient.
At Sharp, we are proud to have pioneered the first heart transplant surgery in San Diego. Led by a medical team with unparalleled expertise, our heart transplant center has performed over 500 heart transplants since 1985.
For more than 30 years, Sharp has led the way with its Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program, which has one of the highest survival rates in the country. Since 1990, we have performed more than 2,400 kidney transplants.
Our goal at Sharp is to give you as many opportunities as possible for a donor match. For that reason, we participate regularly in kidney-donor chains — where matches to donors and recipients are carried out across the country. Our live kidney donor program means that you can receive a kidney from a friend, relative or stranger via a donor exchange program.
By merging with UC San Diego Health, we are pooling research and resources to revolutionize the liver transplantation process. An expert multidisciplinary liver team will be involved in every aspect of your care, handling the most complicated, high-risk situations. And with a high survival rate and the use of organs from living donors, the program consistently places among the top of its kind in California.
When her husband became critically ill, Sharp employee Armida Luna donated a kidney as part of a cross-country donation chain that saved 5 lives.