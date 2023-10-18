Individual

JP Conly, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

A clinical nurse on the Chemical Dependency Unit, JP consistently shows his passion for patient advocacy and community outreach by partnering with community groups. Among the programs worked with, he organized the Urban Street Angels Christmas Gift Drive for young adult males who aged out of foster care, or suffered mental or physical abuse. His years of experience serving a diverse psychiatric patient population enables him to provide patient-centered and individualized care to patients on the road to recovery.

Team

Community Closet, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

The Community Closet team identified a need for a formalized program to provide homeless patients with climate-appropriate clothing at discharge. The initiative began as a small project with various donations being stored in offices throughout the hospital and at an off-site storage unit. The group established a formal streamlined program with a centralized on-site location, established vendor contracts and inventory protocols. The team treated over 800 vulnerable patients with compassion, dignity and respect, and ensured they left the hospital with the items they needed.

Department

3 North – UPC Homeless Outreach, Sharp Memorial Hospital

The 3 North Unit Practice Council partnered with the non-profit organization, Streets for Hope, to lead a homeless outreach program. The UPC created and oversaw multiple donation drives across several departments for food, clothing, and medical supplies. The department sorted the donations and created educational posters related to diabetes, wound care and infection prevention. The team traveled to downtown San Diego twice to disperse the donations, wound care kits and provide education to the homeless.