Pilot program helps save man experiencing cardiac arrest
A county pilot program allows paramedics to bypass closer hospitals and bring qualifying patients experiencing cardiac arrest to Sharp Memorial.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Emergency medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Emergency medicine
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1447376496
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zachary M. Shinar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Zachary M. Shinar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Zachary M. Shinar, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A county pilot program allows paramedics to bypass closer hospitals and bring qualifying patients experiencing cardiac arrest to Sharp Memorial.
Brandi Garcia’s severe asthma attack turned life-threatening. She credits ECMO and her Sharp caregivers for saving her life.
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