Visitor policy

Please find answers to frequently asked questions about visiting our hospitals, clinics and doctor offices; and how to contact a loved one at a Sharp hospital.

While masks are no longer required when visiting Sharp with the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, visitors should consider wearing a mask in clinical and non-clinical buildings depending on their circumstances and individual risk.

Visitation and visitor code of conduct

At Sharp, our mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. To maintain a healing environment where our patients can receive optimal care, mutual respect is a requirement when visiting a loved one in our hospitals. All support persons and visitors shall interact in a respectful manner with everyone they encounter and refrain from behaviors that are disruptive or pose a threat to the rights or safety of others, as summarized in the Code of Conduct.

We're here to help

Sharp is ready to answer your questions about COVID-19. Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.