How to submit a study for review

The Sharp HealthCare Institutional Review Board (IRB) reviews research involving human participants that are proposed for Sharp HealthCare entities. The purpose of this review is to protect the participants' safety, satisfy the obligations of Sharp HealthCare and its affiliated entities and to maintain responsible research conduct.

It is the IRB's mission to promote a culture of safety and respect for human beings who choose to participate in research for the greater good of the community.

If you have questions, please contact the IRB administrator at research@sharp.com for guidance regarding the process for submission of new research activities to the Sharp HealthCare IRB. Please remember that no research activity can begin until you receive documentation of the IRB and administrative approvals.

How to conduct research

To conduct a research study at Sharp HealthCare, please review the Manual: Investigator Guidance (PDF) or send us an email.