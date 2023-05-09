Bariatric surgery options

Bariatric surgery is typically advised for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above. If your BMI is lower than 35, weight-loss surgery may still be an option for you, especially if you have type 2 diabetes or if other weight-loss efforts in the past have been unsuccessful. You and your surgeon will discuss options to determine the best course of action for you, depending on your specific health needs.



Benefits of bariatric surgery extend beyond weight loss, and can include an improvement in blood sugar control, decreased hunger and better hormone function. Your surgeon will describe in more detail the benefits you may experience.



Vertical sleeve gastrectomy reduces the size of your stomach by about 80%, creating a “sleeve” that holds less food, limiting the amount of food you can eat. This procedure also removes most of the portion of the stomach that produces ghrelin, known as the “hunger hormone,” making you feel less hungry. Food empties out of the stomach into the small intestine the same way it did before surgery. The small intestine is not operated on or changed.



Roux-en-Y gastric bypass divides the stomach into two parts. A smaller “pouch” holds food and drink. The rest of the stomach is left in place but no longer receives or digests food or liquids. This surgery works by restricting the amount of food your stomach can hold and by changing how your body absorbs food.



Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) is a newer procedure. Your surgeon will first perform a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, reducing the size of your stomach by about 80% and creating a smaller “sleeve” to hold food and drink. The upper part of the intestines is then separated from the sleeve, and a different loop of intestines is re-connected to the sleeve. This procedure combines the benefits of a vertical sleeve gastrectomy and the benefits of bypassing parts of the intestine, which changes how your body absorbs food.