Bariatric surgery seminars and support groups
Seminars and support groups for patients who are considering or who have had bariatric or weight-loss surgery.
Bariatric surgery can dramatically improve a variety of serious obesity-related health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, joint pain, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, infertility and sleep apnea.
We are committed to providing you with excellent bariatric care, including access to the latest technology through robotic-assisted weight-loss surgery. Sharp’s bariatric surgery programs are nationally accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). This designation means that our programs meet the highest standards for patient safety and quality.
At Sharp, we understand that each patient is unique. Our highly skilled, board-certified surgeons tailor treatment and surgical plans to meet a patient’s individual needs, carefully considering both body-mass index (BMI) and other medical conditions to help determine the best path. And our team of compassionate nurses and dietitians are specially trained to care for our bariatric surgery patients.
Prioritize your health by avoiding unnecessary risks. Achieving substantial weight loss requires sustained dedication, and we are dedicated to supporting you throughout your weight loss journey. We provide informative webinars and support groups both before and after surgery to assist you every step of the way.
Bariatric surgery is typically advised for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above. If your BMI is lower than 35, weight-loss surgery may still be an option for you, especially if you have type 2 diabetes or if other weight-loss efforts in the past have been unsuccessful. You and your surgeon will discuss options to determine the best course of action for you, depending on your specific health needs.
Benefits of bariatric surgery extend beyond weight loss, and can include an improvement in blood sugar control, decreased hunger and better hormone function. Your surgeon will describe in more detail the benefits you may experience.
Vertical sleeve gastrectomy reduces the size of your stomach by about 80%, creating a “sleeve” that holds less food, limiting the amount of food you can eat. This procedure also removes most of the portion of the stomach that produces ghrelin, known as the “hunger hormone,” making you feel less hungry. Food empties out of the stomach into the small intestine the same way it did before surgery. The small intestine is not operated on or changed.
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass divides the stomach into two parts. A smaller “pouch” holds food and drink. The rest of the stomach is left in place but no longer receives or digests food or liquids. This surgery works by restricting the amount of food your stomach can hold and by changing how your body absorbs food.
Single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) is a newer procedure. Your surgeon will first perform a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, reducing the size of your stomach by about 80% and creating a smaller “sleeve” to hold food and drink. The upper part of the intestines is then separated from the sleeve, and a different loop of intestines is re-connected to the sleeve. This procedure combines the benefits of a vertical sleeve gastrectomy and the benefits of bypassing parts of the intestine, which changes how your body absorbs food.
We offer:
Free bariatric surgery informational seminars
Extensive support services to help you maintain your weight loss
Support groups led by a clinical dietitian
Individualized diet plans
Personalized and thorough weight loss assessments
Expert caregivers, including board-certified bariatric surgeons dedicated to helping you achieve your desired results
Specialized care before, during and after your surgery to support your long-term success
You may also attend our free support groups before your surgery so you know what to expect with the lifestyle changes after bariatric surgery. At the support groups, you will have the opportunity to speak with our bariatric surgery experts and talk with patients who had bariatric surgery.
We host free virtual seminars offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital each month where certified bariatric specialists will help you understand the different procedures available at Sharp and answer any questions you have.
We offer weight loss and bariatric services in San Diego at the following Sharp locations.
Surgery can address metabolic issues, helping people lose weight and keep it off.