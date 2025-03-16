At Sharp, our mission is to improve the health of the community we serve. However, many in our community are unable to access quality health care due to socioeconomic and other factors. That’s why Sharp is proud to offer free cancer screenings to qualified San Diegans, in partnership with other community health care organizations.

Why cancer screenings are important

Unlike many other communities nationwide, where cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, cancer is the leading cause of death in San Diego.

According to the American Cancer Society, screening is crucial to catching cancer early when it may be easier to treat. In fact, the 5-year survival rate for many cancers is over 90% when detected early.

Upcoming screening events

Sharp will host a series of community fairs in 2025, where attendees can see if they qualify for a no-cost mammogram (to detect breast cancer), stool test (to detect colorectal cancer), and/or low-dose lung CT scan (to detect lung cancer).

Individuals must be California residents with no or limited health insurance, or who currently receive Medi-Cal benefits.

To register for an event , please contact the community health care organization that is partnering with Sharp on each event.