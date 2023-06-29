Cancer clinical trials

Your access to cutting-edge cancer treatments

As a leader in clinical oncology research, our Sharp Center for Research offers you the latest clinical trials that assist in discovery of new and improved treatments to help you overcome cancer. With a wide selection of open trials for almost every tumor site we give you more options for cancer research.

As a participant of a clinical trial, you are guided through the use of experimental drugs or treatments that have been recommended based on your type of cancer. Please visit the links below for additional detailed information about our clinical trials.

How do clinical trials work? More people are living longer thanks to successful cancer treatments resulting from clinical trials. Before new treatments are introduced to patients, they are first studied in the laboratory. Once preliminary research indicates the possible benefits of a new treatment, clinical trials go through three phases. Phase 1 tests for safety, Phase 2 tests for effectiveness, and Phase 3 tests for both safety and effectiveness in a larger group of patients. Only after a new treatment passes all three clinical trial phases is it then cleared for general use. All approved cancer treatments available today began as clinical trials. Why consider joining a clinical trial? High-level patient care — Participants receive close monitoring and guidance by clinical trial coordinators and their oncologist. Access to promising new treatments — Participants may receive a treatment that will be more effective than the standard treatment, and unavailable outside of a clinical trial. Better treatments — Participants help expand researchers' knowledge and determine whether new treatments will improve outcomes for future patients with cancer. What is the cost to participate in a clinical trial? There may be some costs associated with participating in a trial. Most patients are responsible for copays and deductibles as they would be if they were receiving treatment outside of a clinical trial. The research team will discuss any possible costs with you prior to enrolling. How do I participate in a clinical trial? Ask your doctor if any study at Sharp may be appropriate for you. Your doctor should explain the criteria for trial eligibility, including the stage of cancer being studied; how results will be evaluated; and the potential benefits and risks, such as side effects or other health impacts. You will receive an informed consent form outlining the purpose of the clinical trial and the risks involved. If there is anything on the form that you do not understand, ask your doctor before signing. During a clinical trial, you will be monitored and observed closely. If at any time you or your doctor believes the treatment is not in your best interest, you can leave the study.

Enroll in an active cancer clinical trial

If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research by calling 858-939-4030 or by sending us an email.