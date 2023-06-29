Cancer clinical trials

Your access to cutting-edge cancer treatments
As a leader in clinical oncology research, our Sharp Center for Research offers you the latest clinical trials that assist in discovery of new and improved treatments to help you overcome cancer. With a wide selection of open trials for almost every tumor site we give you more options for cancer research.
As a participant of a clinical trial, you are guided through the use of experimental drugs or treatments that have been recommended based on your type of cancer. Please visit the links below for additional detailed information about our clinical trials.
Enroll in an active cancer clinical trial
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research by calling 858-939-4030 or by sending us an email.
Clinical trial locations
The following sites are conducting oncology clinical trials.
