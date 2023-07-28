Cancer clinical trials

As a leader in clinical oncology research, our Sharp Center for Research offers you the latest clinical trials that assist in discovery of new and improved treatments to help you overcome cancer. With a wide selection of open trials for almost every tumor site we give you more options for cancer research.
As a participant of a clinical trial, you are guided through the use of experimental drugs or treatments that have been recommended based on your type of cancer. Please visit the links below for additional detailed information about our clinical trials.
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research by sending us an email or calling 858-939-4030.
Research coordinators:
Martha Garcia, clinical trials specialist
Jenna Larry, MB BCh BAO, MPH, advanced clinical trials specialist
Michael Lowry, CCRC, clinical trials specialist
Leeza Matti, MPH, clinical trials specialist
Galen Steinhoff, CCRC, clinical trials specialist
Research associates:
Sophia Karam, research associate/regulatory assistant
Emily Pai, research associate/data manager
Jolie Vu, research associate/data manager
To get in contact with our team, please send us an email or call 858-939-4030.
The following sites are conducting oncology clinical trials.