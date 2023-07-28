Cancer clinical trials

Your access to cutting-edge cancer treatments

As a leader in clinical oncology research, our Sharp Center for Research offers you the latest clinical trials that assist in discovery of new and improved treatments to help you overcome cancer. With a wide selection of open trials for almost every tumor site we give you more options for cancer research.

As a participant of a clinical trial, you are guided through the use of experimental drugs or treatments that have been recommended based on your type of cancer. Please visit the links below for additional detailed information about our clinical trials.

How do clinical trials work? More people are living longer thanks to successful cancer treatments resulting from clinical trials. Before new treatments are introduced to patients, they are first studied in the laboratory. Once preliminary research indicates the possible benefits of a new treatment, clinical trials go through three phases. Phase 1 tests for safety, Phase 2 tests for effectiveness, and Phase 3 tests for both safety and effectiveness in a larger group of patients. Only after a new treatment passes all three clinical trial phases is it then cleared for general use. All approved cancer treatments available today began as clinical trials. Why consider joining a clinical trial? High-level patient care — Participants receive close monitoring and guidance by clinical trial coordinators and their oncologist. Access to promising new treatments — Participants may receive a treatment that will be more effective than the standard treatment, and unavailable outside of a clinical trial. Better treatments — Participants help expand researchers' knowledge and determine whether new treatments will improve outcomes for future patients with cancer. What is the cost to participate in a clinical trial? There may be some costs associated with participating in a trial. Most patients are responsible for copays and deductibles as they would be if they were receiving treatment outside of a clinical trial. The research team will discuss any possible costs with you prior to enrolling. How do I participate in a clinical trial? Ask your doctor if any study at Sharp may be appropriate for you. Your doctor should explain the criteria for trial eligibility, including the stage of cancer being studied; how results will be evaluated; and the potential benefits and risks, such as side effects or other health impacts. You will receive an informed consent form outlining the purpose of the clinical trial and the risks involved. If there is anything on the form that you do not understand, ask your doctor before signing. During a clinical trial, you will be monitored and observed closely. If at any time you or your doctor believes the treatment is not in your best interest, you can leave the study.

Enroll in an active cancer clinical trial

If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research by sending us an email or calling 858-939-4030.

Brain A072201, Anti-Lag-3 (Relatlimab) and Anti-PD-1 Blockade (Nivolumab) Versus Standard of Care (Lomustine) for the Treatment of Patients With Recurrent Glioblastoma NCT06325683, Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology

A072301, Testing Addition of an Anti-cancer Drug, Vorasidenib to Temozolomide, After Radiation for Advanced Brain Cancer NCT07215910, Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology

SHCGBM-003, Evaluation of Claudin-18.2 receptor expression in Glioblastoma Patients. This study is non-interventional. For more information, please contact a Sharp clinical trials specialist at 858-939-4030 or ClinicalOncologyResearch@sharp.com. Breast A012301: LoTam, A Randomized, Phase III Clinical Trial of Low-Dose Tamoxifen for Selected Patients With Molecular Low-Risk Early-Stage Breast Cancer, (NCT06671912), Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology

Beamion BCGC-1, A Study to Find a Suitable Dose of Zongertinib in Combination With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan or With Trastuzumab Emtansine and to Test Whether it Helps People With Different Types of HER2+ Cancer That Has Spread, (NCT06324357), Boehringer Ingelheim Colorectal MCLA-158-CL01, A Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Cohort Expansion Study Evaluating MCLA-158 (Petosemtamab) as Single Agent or in Combination in Advanced Solid Tumors, (NCT03526835), Merus N.V. Endometrial MDNA11-01: ABILITY-1, A Phase 1/2 Open Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of MDNA11, IL-2 Superkine, Administered Alone or in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors, (NCT05086692), Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc. Gastric Beamion BCGC-1, A Study to Find a Suitable Dose of Zongertinib in Combination With Trastuzumab Deruxtecan or With Trastuzumab Emtansine and to Test Whether it Helps People With Different Types of HER2+ Cancer That Has Spread, (NCT06324357), Boehringer Ingelheim Head and neck PREDAPT-2, A Multicenter Cancer Biospecimen Collection Study (NCT04510129), Cofactor Genomics, Inc. This study is non-interventional. For more information, please contact a Sharp Clinical Trials Specialist at 858-939-4030 or ClinicalOncologyResearch@sharp.com. Lung D702FC00001, A Phase III, Randomized, Double-blind, Multicenter, Global Study of Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab in Combination With Platinum-based Chemotherapy for the First-line Treatment of Patients With Metastatic Non-squamous Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Whose Tumors Express PD-L1 (ARTEMIDE-Lung03), (NCT06627647), AstraZeneca

TROPION-Lung14, A Phase III, Open-label, Randomised Study of Osimertinib With or Without Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), as First-line Treatment in Participants With Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Mutation-positive, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, (NCT06350097), AstraZeneca

TROPION-Lung15, A Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Dato-DXd With or Without Osimertinib Compared With Platinum Based Doublet Chemotherapy in Participants With EGFR-Mutated Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, (NCT06417814), AstraZeneca

TROPION-Lung17, A Phase III Randomised, Open-Label, Multicentre Study of Datopotamab Deruxtecan or Docetaxel in Previously Treated TROP2-positive Advanced or Metastatic Non-squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Without Actionable Genomic Alterations, (NCT07291037)

PREDAPT-2, A Multicenter Cancer Biospecimen Collection Study (NCT04510129), Cofactor Genomics, Inc. This study is non-interventional. For more information, please contact a Sharp Clinical Trials Specialist at (858) 939-4030 or ClinicalOncologyResearch@sharp.com. Melanoma MDNA11-01: ABILITY-1, A Phase 1/2 Open Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of MDNA11, IL-2 Superkine, Administered Alone or in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors, (NCT05086692), Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc. Ovarian MDNA11-01: ABILITY-1, A Phase 1/2 Open Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of MDNA11, IL-2 Superkine, Administered Alone or in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors, (NCT05086692), Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc. Prostate EvoPAR-Prostate02, A Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase III Study of Adjuvant Saruparib (AZD5305) in Patients With BRCAm Localised High-Risk Prostate Cancer Receiving Radiotherapy With Androgen Deprivation Therapy, (NCT06952803), AstraZeneca

5541-CL-0201, A Phase 2, Open-label, Multi-cohort Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of ASP5541 in Participants with Advanced Prostate Cancer, (NCT07005154), Astellas

78278343PCR3003, A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-label Study of Pasritamig (JNJ-78278343), a T-cell-redirecting Agent Targeting Human Kallikrein 2, With Docetaxel Versus Docetaxel for Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer, (NCT07225946), Janssen Research and Development, LLC

Multiple tumor types EAY191, Targeted Therapy Directed by Genetic Testing in Treating Patients With Locally Advanced or Advanced Solid Tumors, The ComboMATCH Screening Trial, (NCT05564377), NCI

MDNA11-01: ABILITY-1, A Phase 1/2 Open Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of MDNA11, IL-2 Superkine, Administered Alone or in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors, (NCT05086692), Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

ES2021-05, Specimen Collection Study to Evaluate Biomarkers in Subjects with Cancer, Exact Sciences Corporation. This study is non-interventional. For more information, please contact a Sharp clinical trials specialist at 858-939-4030 or ClinicalOncologyResearch@sharp.com.

Meet the team

Research coordinators:

Martha Garcia, clinical trials specialist

Jenna Larry, MB BCh BAO, MPH, advanced clinical trials specialist

Michael Lowry, CCRC, clinical trials specialist

Leeza Matti, MPH, clinical trials specialist

Galen Steinhoff, CCRC, clinical trials specialist

Research associates:

Sophia Karam, research associate/regulatory assistant

Emily Pai, research associate/data manager

Jolie Vu, research associate/data manager

To get in contact with our team, please send us an email or call 858-939-4030.

Clinical trials at Sharp