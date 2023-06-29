Understanding your family's cancer risk

At Sharp HealthCare, we believe you should feel empowered to make healthier choices for you and your family. That includes understanding the risks of developing certain conditions like cancer.

While it's rare for cancer to be passed down from one generation to the next, we understand you may be concerned about inherited cancer risk. That's why we offer cancer genetic counseling to help you and your family understand your risk for specific types of cancers.

Our cancer genetic counselors are here to help

Our board-certified genetic counselors review your personal and family history to determine the likelihood of inherited cancer in your family. They will discuss whether genetic testing could be helpful in clarifying cancer risk. If you undergo testing, your counselor will discuss the results in depth with you.

To learn more about our cancer genetic counseling program, call us at 858-939-5218.