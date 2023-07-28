Understanding your cancer risk

At Sharp HealthCare, we believe in empowering patients to make healthier choices for themselves and their loved ones. This includes understanding the risks of developing certain conditions like cancer.

If you have a personal or family history of cancer and are concerned about an increased risk for cancer, genetic counseling may help. Genetic counseling involves assessing, identifying and understanding a person’s risk of hereditary (inherited) cancer.

The licensed and board-certified genetic counselors of the Sharp Cancer Genetic Counseling Program will review your personal and family history to determine if you have an increased risk for cancer. They can recommend ways to manage your risk, such as screenings and genetic testing, so you can make better informed health care decisions.

Obtenga información en Español sobre nuestro programa de asesoría genética (PDF).

Who should consider genetic counseling for cancer risk

You may want to consider genetic counseling if you or a family member has:

Been diagnosed with breast, uterine or colorectal cancer before age 50

Been diagnosed with triple negative or male breast cancer, at any age

Been diagnosed with ovarian, pancreatic or high-risk prostate cancer, at any age

A known mutation in a cancer risk gene

If you’re interested in speaking with a genetic counselor, please ask your primary care doctor or oncologist to refer you to the Sharp Cancer Genetic Counseling Program. Our team will contact you to set up an appointment and discuss next steps.