Quicker recovery, potential for reduced risk of incontinence and impotence
If your urologist recommends surgery to treat your prostate cancer, you may be a candidate for this new, less-invasive procedure. Robotic surgery uses state-of-the-art technology that allows the surgeon's hand movements to translate into extremely precise movements within the operative site.
The magnified, three-dimensional view and small, robotic instruments enhance the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures through small incisions and preserve minuscule nerves and arteries that, when cut, can cause impotence or incontinence.
With robotic-assisted surgery, patients experience less pain, risk of infection and scarring as well as a faster recovery and return to normal activities, a shorter hospital stay and a potential for reduced risk of sexual dysfunction and incontinence.
Sharp's experience in prostate cancer surgery
Sharp was the first in San Diego to perform robotic-assisted surgery using the da Vinci® surgical system
Surgeons across specialties are highly trained and experienced in robotic surgery and committed to optimal outcomes
Locations of robotic prostate cancer surgery services
Sharp HealthCare offers da Vinci prostatectomy at three hospitals in San Diego.
