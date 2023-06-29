Oncology social workers provide clinical counseling and other supportive services to help you through all phases of your cancer experience. During this difficult time, our team will provide emotional support as you adjust to your diagnosis and treatment, work with you on coping skills, and serve as an advocate for important needs and concerns. We are available to help you, your family members and care partners before, during and after your course of treatment.
Ways we support you during and after treatment
Supportive counseling for you, your family or care partners
Emotional and behavioral assessments, including evaluation of serious risk or harm
Crisis intervention
A wide variety of support groups, classes and webinars where you’ll find trustworthy information about your diagnosis and more
Decision making regarding treatment options
Adjusting to an illness, fatigue, hair loss and other side effects of treatment
Discussing life during and after cancer treatment
Concerns about sexual function, intimacy, fertility and feeling good about your body
Complementary and integrative care services
Assisting with advance health care directives
Ways we provide mental health support
What to do when you are feeling overwhelmed and need support
Dealing with intense feelings of sadness, worry, anger or grief
Managing caregiver stress
Living with cancer
Life as cancer survivor
Ways to communicate with others
How to talk with your treatment team members
Talking to others about cancer
Navigating work or school
Ways we help you find information
Resources for information, support and financial assistance
Understanding your workplace rights
Referrals for assistance with living will or medical durable power of attorney
Dealing with decisions about respite care, assisted living, nursing homes or hospice service
How to reach our team
Please contact your Sharp HealthCare Cancer Center team to connect you with the clinical oncology social worker at your center.
