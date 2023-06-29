Oncology social workers provide clinical counseling and other supportive services to help you through all phases of your cancer experience. During this difficult time, our team will provide emotional support as you adjust to your diagnosis and treatment, work with you on coping skills, and serve as an advocate for important needs and concerns. We are available to help you, your family members and care partners before, during and after your course of treatment.

Ways we support you during and after treatment

Supportive counseling for you, your family or care partners

Emotional and behavioral assessments, including evaluation of serious risk or harm

Crisis intervention

A wide variety of support groups, classes and webinars where you’ll find trustworthy information about your diagnosis and more

Decision making regarding treatment options

Adjusting to an illness, fatigue, hair loss and other side effects of treatment

Discussing life during and after cancer treatment

Concerns about sexual function, intimacy, fertility and feeling good about your body

Complementary and integrative care services

Assisting with advance health care directives

Ways we provide mental health support

What to do when you are feeling overwhelmed and need support

Dealing with intense feelings of sadness, worry, anger or grief

Managing caregiver stress

Living with cancer

Life as cancer survivor

Ways to communicate with others

How to talk with your treatment team members

Talking to others about cancer

Navigating work or school

Ways we help you find information

Resources for information, support and financial assistance

Understanding your workplace rights

Referrals for assistance with living will or medical durable power of attorney

Dealing with decisions about respite care, assisted living, nursing homes or hospice service

How to reach our team

Please contact your Sharp HealthCare Cancer Center team to connect you with the clinical oncology social worker at your center.