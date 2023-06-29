The Sharp Rees-Stealy Diabetes Prevention Program is an evidence-based lifestyle change program developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The program is free to Sharp Rees-Stealy patients and provides you with access to a skilled lifestyle coach and 12 months of support in a friendly group setting.

How our program can help you

Behavior change through our diabetes program has helped people with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by half.

Moderate lifestyle changes, along with losing 5 to 7 percent of body weight, reduces the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent in those with prediabetes, according to research by the CDC's Diabetes Prevention Program.

Providing the support you need

Our program offers one year of support. The group meets weekly for the first four months, twice a month for the next two months and monthly for the last six months. At each session you will learn and practice healthy lifestyle skills in a supportive group environment. Classes are offered throughout San Diego County and online.

A skilled lifestyle leader will provide coaching to help you:

Develop healthy eating habits

Increase physical activity

Reduce stress

Reinforce positive coping skills

Build a support network

Classes may include healthy snacks, incentives for participation and health and wellness expert guest speakers.

How to join

To register or for more information, call Sharp Rees-Stealy at 858-499-2700.