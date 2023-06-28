Get the new Sharp app and manage your care from a computer or mobile device. Learn more

Dr. Lam about to examine baby's ear.

San Diego ear, nose and throat (ENT)

Through our otolaryngology care — treatment of ears, nose and throat (also known as ENT), including head and neck — we can help you get back to your daily life and the things you love.

Find an ENT doctor near you
Choose the San Diego ear, nose and throat specialist who's right for you.

Ear, nose and throat conditions 

At Sharp, you can count on us as your partner in recovery. We treat a wide range of ear, nose and throat conditions, including: 

  • Allergies 

  • Balance disorders 

  • Deviated septum 

  • Dizziness 

  • Hearing loss 

  • Oral tumors 

  • Sinus conditions 

  • Sinusitis 

  • Skull-based diseases 

  • Turbinate hypertrophy (nasal turbinates)

Ear, nose and throat treatments 

Our team of expert specialists provide ear, nose and throat services and programs to help our patients with a variety of ENT-related disorders.

Frequently asked questions

Professional surfer undergoes innovative sinus surgery

When sinus problems and injuries to Makua's nose endanger his surfing performance, he travels to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for balloon sinuplasty.

San Diego ear, nose and throat locations

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center building entrance.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sharp Coronado Hospital entrance
Sharp Coronado Hospital
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Sharp Memorial Hospital building
Sharp Memorial Hospital