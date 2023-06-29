Executive health program
Sharp's executive health services are designed for busy people just like you. With no waiting for lab tests, routine procedures or a doctor, our fast-tracked approach is built to accommodate your lifestyle.
High-quality preventive care services for San Diego employees and executives
At Sharp, we custom-tailor each assessment individually, based on your specific health history and lifestyle, so you'll have the information you need to maintain good health. Our exams can provide a variety of screenings, including:
Cancer screenings
Hearing screenings
Heart health screenings
High blood pressure
Metabolic syndrome
Vision assessment
On track to better health
Our Employee and Executive Health and Wellness program is based on a philosophy of preventive care that focuses on identifying potential health problems before they occur.
When you arrive, you will find a private lounge, locker, shower facility and examination room to ensure comfort and privacy. Our expert team of doctors, nurses and administrative staff are ready to complete your exam at Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee. The entire experience should take around 2.5 hours.
Your exam will include screening tests tailored to your needs and based on your family history and lifestyle. Screenings may include tests for heart disease, cancer and other serious medial concerns.
To learn more, call our Employee and Executive Health and Wellness Program team at 858-616-8411.