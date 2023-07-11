Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2020 Genesee Ave., San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens Monday 8:00 am
Departments
- Diabetes Education
- Executive Health Services
- Family and Internal Medicine
- Fax: 858-616-8175
- General Surgery
- Fax: 858-939-8360
- Infectious Disease
- Medical Records
- Occupational Medicine
- Patient Liaison
- Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine
- Fax: 858-569-5209
- Travel Clinic
- Patient Financial Services
- Sleep Center
- Neurology
- Fax: 858-616-8230
Hours
|Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
|Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
How to find us
Parking
Enter the free parking lot from either Genesee Avenue or Cardinal Road. The front door of the medical center is on the east side of the building. Use the elevators in our lobby for quick and easy access to any of our three floors.