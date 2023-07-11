Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2020 Genesee Ave., San Diego, CA 92123
Thursday
Closed
(Thanksgiving Day)
Friday
Closed
(Day After Thanksgiving)
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

2020 Genesee Ave. San Diego, CA 92123

Enter the free parking lot from either Genesee Avenue or Cardinal Road. The front door of the medical center is on the east side of the building. Use the elevators in our lobby for quick and easy access to any of our three floors.

