Cataract videos

To learn more about our cataract surgery options, watch the videos below.
At Sharp, you'll benefit from both inpatient and outpatient procedures that help improve or correct your vision. Learn more about our eye care services. And through our convenient find a doctor tool, we make choosing the right optometrist and ophthalmologist easy.
Cataract surgery with a monofocal lens
All-laser LASIK to correct vision
Cataract surgery with a multifocal lens
Cataract surgery with a toric lens
YAG capsulotomy to improve vision after cataract surgery
Intraocular lens options for cataracts
Monovision for presbyopia