Respiratory illnesses on the rise
COVID, RSV and flu activity continues to increase across the country, with health systems reporting thousands of hospitalizations.
From finding a doctor to answering questions about how to stay healthy to where to get a flu shot, we’ll keep you updated on the latest recommendations and guidelines.
Getting your flu vaccine is more important than ever. Learn how you can get vaccinated.
Flu vaccines for Sharp Community Medical Group patients
Flu vaccines for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients
Call 211 or visit the County of San Diego flu website
You may know it’s best to stay home when sick, but do you do it?