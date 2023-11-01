Vaccination clinics for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients are closed for the 2023-24 season.

Patients who have a scheduled primary care appointment after Dec. 22, 2023, can receive the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines at their appointment upon request.

Flu vaccine

Your doctor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone age 6 months and older receive the annual flu vaccine. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, we also offer a flu vaccine designed for adults 65 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine

The CDC recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. We are offering the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

If you prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find community pharmacies and vaccination clinics offering this vaccine.

Check with your health insurance plan regarding potential costs.

RSV vaccine

An RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and older has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This vaccine can help protect adults from severe RSV infection and is recommended based on shared clinical decision-making.

Nirsevimab — a new antibody injection to help prevent severe RSV infections in infants and young children — was approved by the FDA earlier this year.

Mask recommendation

Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth is highly recommended at all times in our medical centers.