Doctor pointing to a tablet while consulting with smiling patient.

Colonoscopy

Find a gastroenterologist

Most people don't look forward to the invasiveness of a traditional colonoscopy, and often put the procedure off to avoid the discomfort. Yet, colorectal cancer screenings are an important part of colon cancer prevention and early detection.

Conditions diagnosed with colonoscopy

With colonoscopy procedures, we can diagnose a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including:

  • Colon polyps

  • Colorectal cancer

  • Crohn’s disease

  • Diverticulitis

  • Diverticulosis

  • Hemorrhoids

  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

  • Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

  • Ulcerative colitis

Colonoscopy procedures

Our colonoscopy procedures are performed by expert gastroenterologists, who are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Our highly trained support team and registered nurses are also at your side every step of the way.

  • Colonoscopy: A visual examination of the lining of the rectum and colon using a flexible fiber-optic endoscope

  • Virtual colonoscopy: A minimally invasive procedure where 3D pictures are taken of your abdomen and pelvis

Frequently asked questions

Locations of colonoscopy services in San Diego

We offer colonoscopy procedures at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.

Read our digestive health stories

Read more stories