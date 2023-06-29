A colonoscopy is a visual examination of the lining of the rectum and colon using a flexible fiber-optic endoscope. The endoscope uses a tiny camera to transmit images to a monitor so your care team can instantly identify any abnormalities or polyps, or growths that can form on the colon's lining.

Before the procedure, an IV line will be placed in your arm to deliver medications for comfort during the procedure. We will continually check your blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen via a monitor.

For the duration of the procedure, you will be on your left side. Using an endoscope, our team will closely examine the lining of the rectum and colon. If necessary, your doctor will remove any polyps and may obtain biopsies.

During the procedure, you may experience a sensation of pressure, gas, bloating or cramping. One of our experienced nurses will remain by your side and monitor your comfort level.

Once the area has been viewed and any tissue samples taken, the endoscope will be removed. The procedure usually lasts between 15 and 60 minutes.