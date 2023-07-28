Health care for all ages and stages of life

As our health care needs change over the years, we want to live our best, healthy life. As part of our Generational Health program, we will create a care plan designed to meet your needs, wherever you may be in your health journey. From emergency care to support care, we’re here for you.

Exemplary care for older adults

At Sharp Memorial Hospital, we’re committed to having our older patients feel empowered, cared for, and recognized for their special needs and value. Our multispecialty teams focus on what matters to you and work together to create a treatment plan to help you stay healthy as you age.

Frequently asked questions