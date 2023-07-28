Senior couple on bench overlooking La Jolla shores.

Generational health

We’re dedicated to helping each generation thrive and stay healthy. Through our Generational Health program, we can help you reach your health care goals throughout your lifetime.

Health care for all ages and stages of life

As our health care needs change over the years, we want to live our best, healthy life. As part of our Generational Health program, we will create a care plan designed to meet your needs, wherever you may be in your health journey. From emergency care to support care, we’re here for you.

Exemplary care for older adults

At Sharp Memorial Hospital, we’re committed to having our older patients feel empowered, cared for, and recognized for their special needs and value. Our multispecialty teams focus on what matters to you and work together to create a treatment plan to help you stay healthy as you age.

Frequently asked questions

Read our stories

Robert O'Neill Sharp Memorial Hospital

Sharp’s Healthy Aging Team helps older adults regain health

After Robert O’Neill, then 81, unexpectedly found himself needing care in the Sharp Memorial ER, the hospital’s Healthy Aging Team helped him recover.

Nurse talking to patient in wheelchair

Sharp hospital designated an ‘Age-Friendly Health System’

Sharp Memorial Hospital is a leader in the care of older adults.

Philanthropic partnerships

John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health
The Sachs family philanthropic donation supports geriatric efforts in the Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, including 17 dedicated age-friendly rooms with natural lighting, improved accessibility, and maximized comfort.

West Health Institute
Sharp Memorial Hospital and West Health Institute have a three-year partnership to focus on high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to all aging patients in the community. The partnership will promote completion of milestones related to age-friendly initiatives for all levels of care – geriatric surgery verification, geriatric emergency department, inpatient, and outpatient programmatic pieces.