Sharp’s Healthy Aging Team helps older adults regain health
After Robert O’Neill, then 81, unexpectedly found himself needing care in the Sharp Memorial ER, the hospital’s Healthy Aging Team helped him recover.
We’re dedicated to helping each generation thrive and stay healthy. Through our Generational Health program, we can help you reach your health care goals throughout your lifetime.
As our health care needs change over the years, we want to live our best, healthy life. As part of our Generational Health program, we will create a care plan designed to meet your needs, wherever you may be in your health journey. From emergency care to support care, we’re here for you.
At Sharp Memorial Hospital, we’re committed to having our older patients feel empowered, cared for, and recognized for their special needs and value. Our multispecialty teams focus on what matters to you and work together to create a treatment plan to help you stay healthy as you age.
John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health
The Sachs family philanthropic donation supports geriatric efforts in the Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, including 17 dedicated age-friendly rooms with natural lighting, improved accessibility, and maximized comfort.
West Health Institute
Sharp Memorial Hospital and West Health Institute have a three-year partnership to focus on high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to all aging patients in the community. The partnership will promote completion of milestones related to age-friendly initiatives for all levels of care – geriatric surgery verification, geriatric emergency department, inpatient, and outpatient programmatic pieces.