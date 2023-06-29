Aneurysm repair

From patient to med school graduate (video)
Inspired by the heart care he received at Sharp, Brandon is in medical school, following his dream to give back and help others.
Sharp's endovascular surgeons are skilled in advanced procedures to treat the most complicated aneurysms. Our team of experts will assess your aneurysm and determine the best treatment plan for you.
At Sharp, our doctors are pioneers in the field of innovative endovascular treatments. For more than 30 years, our team of experts has performed complex, minimally invasive procedures to treat aneurysms, or enlarged arteries caused by weakening of the artery wall.
Our team of endovascular experts will assess your aneurysm and first determine if it can be treated with medication to lower blood pressure and relax blood vessels.
If the aneurysm is at high risk of rupturing, our skilled doctors will perform the minimally invasive surgery best for you.
To find a cardiovascular specialist right for you, give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
Rafael was hospitalized at Sharp for six months due to severe heart complications. He received kidney and heart transplants and is now recovering.