Minimally invasive heart procedures

Whenever possible, we correct vascular disease through minimally invasive vascular procedures — which usually means less pain and a quicker recovery.

Rehabilitation program

Our Peripheral Vascular Disease Rehabilitation Program can significantly reduce pain symptoms, improve circulation, decrease hospitalizations and improve lifestyle through exercise and lifestyle modification for both postsurgical and nonsurgical patients.

The rehabilitation program is for patients who have symptoms of intermittent leg pain, also known as claudication, while walking and performing other weight-bearing activities. The program caters to the unique needs of patients with PVD and is designed to improve circulation, reduce pain and prevent further disease progression.