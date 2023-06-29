From patient to med school graduate (video)
Inspired by the heart care he received at Sharp, Brandon is in medical school, following his dream to give back and help others.
At Sharp, we offer multidisciplinary treatment for all forms of peripheral vascular disease (PVD). Our expert team of cardiologists and vascular surgeons will work together with your physician to develop the best treatment plan for you.
Whenever possible, we correct vascular disease through minimally invasive vascular procedures — which usually means less pain and a quicker recovery.
Our Peripheral Vascular Disease Rehabilitation Program can significantly reduce pain symptoms, improve circulation, decrease hospitalizations and improve lifestyle through exercise and lifestyle modification for both postsurgical and nonsurgical patients.
The rehabilitation program is for patients who have symptoms of intermittent leg pain, also known as claudication, while walking and performing other weight-bearing activities. The program caters to the unique needs of patients with PVD and is designed to improve circulation, reduce pain and prevent further disease progression.
Rafael was hospitalized at Sharp for six months due to severe heart complications. He received kidney and heart transplants and is now recovering.