Cardiac rehabilitation
At Sharp, our heart and vascular rehabilitation team guides you through the process of healing, recovery and rehabilitation, so you can get back to enjoying life.
A recovery plan just for you
Under the direction of your physician, our rehabilitation staff will design an individualized exercise and education plan focused solely on your healing.
Our shared goal will be to improve your overall quality of life. A few of the ways we do this include scheduling a nursing assessment to evaluate your health status and hear your concerns, planning medically supervised exercise sessions and providing risk-factor modification training for you and your family to reduce your risk of future cardiac health issues.
Rehab for heart disease patients
If you've already experienced some form of heart disease, making lifestyle changes to maintain heart health is now even more crucial. Our heart disease rehabilitation program goals include:
Decrease blood pressure if hypertensive
Decrease body fat, total cholesterol, stress, anxiety, depression and risk of plaque rupture
Increase exercise tolerance, quality of life, muscular strength and endurance
Normalize blood sugars (if you have diabetes)
Reduce risk of coronary artery disease progression while improving overall cardiovascular health
Rehab for peripheral vascular disease patients
If you've experienced peripheral vascular disease (PVD), our rehabilitation program is designed to reduce your pain and improve your daily living through exercise and lifestyle modification. Our PVD rehabilitation program goals include:
Decrease hospitalizations
Improve overall cardiovascular health, circulation, endurance and muscle strength
Prevent further disease progression to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and amputation
Reduce pain symptoms
