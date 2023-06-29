Cardiac rehabilitation

A recovery plan just for you

Under the direction of your physician, our rehabilitation staff will design an individualized exercise and education plan focused solely on your healing.

Our shared goal will be to improve your overall quality of life. A few of the ways we do this include scheduling a nursing assessment to evaluate your health status and hear your concerns, planning medically supervised exercise sessions and providing risk-factor modification training for you and your family to reduce your risk of future cardiac health issues.

Rehab for heart disease patients

If you've already experienced some form of heart disease, making lifestyle changes to maintain heart health is now even more crucial. Our heart disease rehabilitation program goals include:

Decrease blood pressure if hypertensive

Decrease body fat, total cholesterol, stress, anxiety, depression and risk of plaque rupture

Increase exercise tolerance, quality of life, muscular strength and endurance

Normalize blood sugars (if you have diabetes)

Reduce risk of coronary artery disease progression while improving overall cardiovascular health

Rehab for peripheral vascular disease patients

If you've experienced peripheral vascular disease (PVD), our rehabilitation program is designed to reduce your pain and improve your daily living through exercise and lifestyle modification. Our PVD rehabilitation program goals include:

Decrease hospitalizations

Improve overall cardiovascular health, circulation, endurance and muscle strength

Prevent further disease progression to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and amputation

Reduce pain symptoms

What is cardiac rehab?