Home care for cold, flu and COVID-19

The common cold, flu and COVID-19 are all caused by viruses. Symptoms may include:

Fever (temperature greater than 100.4°F)

Runny nose

Sore throat

Headache

General aches

Muscle pains

Fatigue

Weakness or exhaustion

Chest discomfort

Cough

Sinus pressure

Cold symptoms can last up to 2 weeks and a viral cough can last up to 18 days.



Pain in the sinus region is common at the start of a cold but does not mean you have a sinus infection. It usually takes 2 to 3 weeks to develop a sinus infection that might require antibiotics. A sinus infection can occur due to prolonged inflammation and nasal blockage that allows bacteria to breed in the sinuses.



Colds commonly produce green and yellow mucus, but color is not a sign of a bacterial infection. Antibiotics are not effective for colds and flus and will not help with symptoms or recovery. Antibiotics are only prescribed when necessary to treat a bacterial infection.



Taking antibiotics unnecessarily increases possible side effects and can lead to bacterial resistance. Doctors do not have remedies to make colds go away faster. Your body’s immune system is the only cure. However, there are medications that can help you manage symptoms.

Over-the-counter options

Pain and fever Ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin) taken alone or in combination with acetaminophen (Tylenol) helps with headaches, muscle aches, sore throats, sinus pain and fevers. You can take both if either alone is not sufficient for discomfort.

Avoid ibuprofen if you have kidney disease, congestive heart failure, uncontrolled high blood pressure or stomach ulcers.

Acetaminophen (325 milligrams or 500 milligrams) — 1 to 2 tablets every 6 hours as needed; do not exceed 3250 milligrams/day

Ibuprofen (200milligrams) — 2 to 3 tablets (400milligrams to600milligrams) every 6 to 8 hours as needed; do not exceed2400 milligrams/day or 12 tablets

The dosing above is considered “prescription strength,” exceeding what is listed on the bottles and is considered safe for short-term use Congestion Saline nasal irrigation products (NeilMed) can help with sinus pressure

Nasal spray Cromolyn Sodium (NasalCrom) can improve nasal congestion

Pseudoephedrine (Sudafed) is a decongestant for runny or stuffy nose

Purchase the product that is sold “behind the counter” without a prescription from the pharmacist

Your blood pressure may temporarily increase while using this medication

Use with caution and monitor if you have high blood pressure or a heart arrhythmia, or if you have an enlarged prostate

Do not use in the evening or before bed as this may cause insomnia



Cough Drink hot tea with honey to soothe and suppresses cough and sore throat

Honey is anti-inflammatory and may be used more generously when sick, unless you have poorly controlled diabetes

Menthol cough drops or rubs (such as Vicks VapoRub) can also be soothing for congestion and cough

Dextromethorphan or DM (Robitussin DM, Delsym) are available in capsule and liquid forms and can help with cough suppression DM products can cause side effects in some, such as drowsiness and dizziness

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) is sedating and can be taken at night to help you sleep through your symptoms while sometimes helping with cough suppression Sleep is important for healing so if your cough is keeping you up, adding one or two tablets of diphenhydramine at bedtime can be beneficial Avoid taking diphenhydramine if you are over 65 years old



When to schedule an appointment

The presence of persistent chills and high fevers beyond the first 3 days

Feeling increasingly out of breath

Pain in face or teeth after 2 weeks of cold symptoms warrants an appointment to rule out pneumonia or other serious infections

It is always best to be evaluated if you have concerns that your illness is more serious

If you or a loved one is experiencing flu-like symptoms and falls into any of the following categories, call your doctor immediately.

Children ages six months to four years

Pregnant women

Blood or metabolic disorders (including diabetes)

Heart, liver, kidney or lung conditions

Suppressed immune systems

What should I do if I am being evaluated for COVID-19?

If you're being evaluated for the virus and don't need to be hospitalized, you should take the following steps:

Stay home except to get necessary medical care

If you must go out, avoid any kind of public transportation, ridesharing or taxis

Separate yourself from any other people in your home; if possible, use a separate bathroom

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and then wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Throw used tissues into a lined trash can immediately

Avoid sharing household items such as dishes, utensils, cups, towels and bedding

Stay hydrated with water; drinks designed to supply the body with carbohydrates, fluids and sodium; and clear soup broths

Take acetaminophen as needed for body aches and pains as directed by the manufacturer

Wear a face covering or face mask when you are within six feet of other people

Clean all high-touch surfaces daily, such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, tablets, keyboards and bedside tables

Monitor symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if the illness is worsening or your symptoms become more severe (e.g., difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face)

If you have an upcoming medical appointment, call ahead and let your doctor know if you have been directed by a health care professional to self-quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 or to isolate because you have or are suspected of having COVID-19. Please wear a face covering and advise the staff. You can stop home isolation when you meet all the following: