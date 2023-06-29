flower

Bereavement support

No one should grieve alone

At Sharp HospiceCare, we understand that patients, families and caregivers all experience grief differently. We know grieving is painful and at times lonely. Our mission is to provide bereavement support in a respectful, dignified manner for those working through the grief process.

What to expect after the loss of a loved one

No matter how we may try, nothing can prepare us for loss. There is no way to know how you'll cope with losing a loved one until it actually happens. Grief is powerful and personal.

Learn more

Bereavement services are free for Sharp HospiceCare families for up to 13 months after the death of a loved one and may be used regularly, either during a crisis or for short-term support. Community services are also provided to those without a prior Sharp HospiceCare relationship.

To learn more about Sharp HospiceCare services, or to speak to a bereavement coordinator, call 619-667-1900.

Read our stories

Read more stories