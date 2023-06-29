Volunteer with Sharp HospiceCare

When you volunteer with Sharp HospiceCare, you make a difference not only to our patients, but to their loved ones as well.

We have many ways you can help. Our volunteers provide nonmedical services for our patients in their homes, at skilled nursing facilities or in the hospital, including:

Caregiver relief

Companionship for the patient

Light housekeeping

Participation in patient outings/errands

Administrative and clerical duties, such as special-event planning and community outreach

Share your healing skills

Our volunteer program provides integrative therapies to support patients — and their primary caregivers — who reside in our hospice homes. The therapies we offer include Healing Touch, reiki, aromatherapy and comfort hand massage, which promote relaxation, restful sleep and enhance the quality of life.

If you have expertise in any of these areas, sharing your skills is a wonderful way to volunteer your time. Currently we are seeking Healing Touch (Level 1 required) and reiki II practitioners throughout San Diego County.

Special opportunities for teens

We have an extraordinary teen volunteer program at Sharp HospiceCare that provides a very rewarding experience for our patients, their families and the teens themselves. The dedication and enthusiasm the teens show for the lives of our patients — and the comfort they bring to those they touch — has become a moving and remarkable aspect of Sharp HospiceCare.

Our teen volunteers receive the same level of training as our adult volunteers, and they provide support to our staff and patients at all of our hospice homes: LakeView Home, ParkView Home and BonitaView Home.

Become a volunteer today

We are always thrilled to add new members to our volunteer family. Whatever way you choose to help, the outcome is the same — people's lives will be enriched from your support.

Here's how you get started. Fill out an application today:

Your application can be emailed to hospice.volunteers@sharp.com. You can also submit your application via mail to:



Sharp HospiceCare

Attn: Volunteer Department

4000 Ruffin Road, Suite D

San Diego, CA 92123

Teen volunteers

Teen volunteers must provide the following to qualify:

A commitment of at least four hours per week for one year

Either a California driver's license or any picture ID

Auto insurance (if applicable)

Two letters of recommendation

Student Counselor Form (PDF)

$25 registration fee ($10 for students) payable at interview

Adult volunteers

Adult volunteers must provide the following to qualify:

A commitment of at least four hours per week for a year

California driver's license

Auto insurance

Two letters of recommendation

$25 registration fee ($10 for students and for seniors over 60) payable at interview

Integrative therapy volunteers must meet the adult requirements and have a minimum of either Level 1 Healing Touch or reiki II practitioner certification.

If you are 18 years or older, a criminal background check will also be performed.

Attend volunteer training sessions

Preregistration and an interview are required before beginning training. You must attend all three training sessions — but if you are interested solely in clerical support, only the first class is required.

Complete health clearances

After attending your training sessions, you must meet the following health requirements:

Two-step TB skin test given one week apart at a Sharp Employee Occupational Health Department (EOHD) location

One dose of seasonal flu vaccine given at EOHD or proof of vaccination provided to EOHD

If you were born in 1957 or later, documentation of two doses of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine or blood test with positive immunity (if you do not have a provider or insurance for the blood test, EOHD can order the test and you will be charged a maximum of $79 due at time of service)

Documentation of one dose tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine given in 2005 or later

A verbal statement if you have had chickenpox illness or documentation of two doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine if you have not had the illness

Find out more

If you have questions about becoming a volunteer or the application process, please call us at 619-667-1900 or email us at hospice.volunteers@sharp.com.