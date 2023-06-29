BonitaView Hospice Home

Caring for your loved one in a homelike environment

At BonitaView Home — Sharp HospiceCare's serene residence nestled in the South Bay — your loved one will feel at home and cared for in one of our six private rooms. From around-the-clock care to spiritual guidance and counseling, rest assured that we'll take care of everything so that you can focus on what matters most — spending time with your loved one.

Share precious moments in a comforting place

BonitaView Home's 5,600-square-foot ranch-style house offers a comfortable, serene environment for your loved one. Our residence features a wheelchair-accessible, landscaped garden and outdoor patio surrounded by trees. Inside, the home has entirely private bedrooms with adjoining patios and spacious living and dining areas.

Our expert team is here to welcome you

At BonitaView Home, we're by your side when you need it most. We welcome family, friends, physicians and other health care professionals to contact us anytime. Give us a call at 619-667-1900 to speak with one of our care specialists or to schedule a tour at a time that is convenient for you.

BonitaView hospice residence