LakeView Hospice Home

Peace, comfort, tranquility

Nestled alongside peaceful waters, our La Mesa residence features private and semiprivate bedrooms; bright, spacious living areas; and bountiful gardens for you and your loved ones to spend precious moments together.

Our professional, experienced nurses are on site 24-hours a day to care for your every need and give you and your family compassionate support.

As one of Sharp's three hospice homes, all licensed by the California Department of Health Services, our sole purpose is to offer exceptional care within the comforts of home — to give you peace of mind, restful days and cherished time with those you love.

Find out more

To learn more about Lakeview Home or to arrange a tour, please call 619-667-1900.

LakeView hospice residence