ParkView Hospice Home

Making you feel at home

Surrounded by lush gardens, our Del Cerro residence features four private bedrooms, spacious living areas and a peaceful outdoor patio where you can relax and enjoy time with your loved ones.

In the comfort of a serene, homelike environment, you will receive 24-hour care from our professional, licensed nurses who are on hand for your every need and can give you and your family compassionate support.

As one of Sharp's three hospice homes, all licensed by the California Department of Health Services, our sole purpose is to offer exceptional care while giving you peace of mind, restful days and cherished time with those you love.

Find out more

To learn more about Parkview Home or to arrange a tour, please call 619-667-1900.

ParkView hospice residence