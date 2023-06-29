Sharp HospiceCare is devoted to improving patients' overall quality of life. From treating physical discomfort to providing emotional and spiritual support and treatment advice, the hospice team is there to serve, regardless of a patient's situation or health condition.

A team of physicians, registered nurses, home-health aides, social workers, spiritual counselors and volunteers works closely with each patient, their families and their personal physicians.

Our hospice staff is highly trained in end-of-life care needs and experienced in caring for patients and families facing terminal illness.