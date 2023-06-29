Hyperbaric oxygen therapy
Sharp's Hyperbaric Medicine Center, located at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy for all of San Diego County.
What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment in which a patient breathes 100 percent oxygen at increased atmospheric pressure in a hyperbaric chamber.
When oxygen is breathed while under pressure, more of it can be dissolved into the bloodstream. The body can use this extra oxygen to stimulate wound healing, fight certain infections and enhance some intravenous antibiotics.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used in conjunction with standard medical and surgical care.
Caring for our patients through hyperbaric oxygen therapy
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used in conjunction with standard medical and surgical care, and can also be used to treat certain diabetic wounds, radiation injuries after cancer treatments, some types of infection and other conditions.
Our Hyperbaric Medicine Center is affiliated with the Divers Alert Network, uniquely preparing us to treat San Diego SCUBA divers who may be suffering from decompression illness, also known as the bends.
The 8-foot diameter hyperbaric chamber can be transformed into an intensive care unit, giving doctors the ability to care for patients who have suffered from a traumatic injury or who are critically ill.
Patients normally need a series of 20 to 30 treatments, with each treatment lasting 2 hours. Because hyperbaric oxygen therapy is completely painless, patients can spend the treatment reading or resting.
Expert care, right here
The Center's hyperbaric-trained team of physicians, nurses and technicians can fully support critically ill or injured patients with hands-on specialty care.
Frequently asked questions
For more information
To learn more about Sharp's hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, call the Hyperbaric Medicine Center at 619-740-4160.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942