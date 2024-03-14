San Diego wound care and hyperbaric medicine
Wounds resistant to heal can be painful and frustrating, and occasionally dangerous. At Sharp HealthCare, we understand these challenges.
A comprehensive approach to wound care
Through our wound care services, we treat high-risk wounds, neuropathic wounds and pressure ulcers — and our patients see tremendous benefits.
Since no wound is the same, our compassionate care team will create a targeted treatment plan that works best for you. We collaborate with and refer patients to other specialties, including vascular surgery, orthopedics, physical therapy and nutrition counseling. And we provide education on day-to-day care, in addition to assisting with questions and scheduling transportation.
Conditions
At Sharp, our hyperbaric care team is highly specialized and treats a variety of conditions, including:
Carbon monoxide poisoning
Chronic pressure
Crush injuries
Decompression illness
Diabetic-related wounds, including foot ulcers
Radiation damage
Venous stasis ulcers
Wounds
Treatments
Our caregivers, highly skilled at treating chronic or slow-healing wounds, use top technology to get you back on your feet. Offered at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, our advanced therapies speed recovery times from a range of wounds and illnesses.
