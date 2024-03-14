David Meyer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Wound Healing Center

Wounds resistant to heal can be painful and frustrating, and occasionally dangerous. At Sharp HealthCare, we understand these challenges.

A comprehensive approach to wound care

Through our wound care services, we treat high-risk wounds, neuropathic wounds and pressure ulcers — and our patients see tremendous benefits.

Since no wound is the same, our compassionate care team will create a targeted treatment plan that works best for you. We collaborate with and refer patients to other specialties, including vascular surgery, orthopedics, physical therapy and nutrition counseling. And we provide education on day-to-day care, in addition to assisting with questions and scheduling transportation.

Conditions

At Sharp, our hyperbaric care team is highly specialized and treats a variety of conditions, including:

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning

  • Chronic pressure

  • Crush injuries

  • Decompression illness

  • Diabetic-related wounds, including foot ulcers

  • Radiation damage

  • Venous stasis ulcers

  • Wounds

Treatments

Our caregivers, highly skilled at treating chronic or slow-healing wounds, use top technology to get you back on your feet. Offered at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, our advanced therapies speed recovery times from a range of wounds and illnesses.

San Diego wound care and hyperbaric medicine locations

We offer wound care and hyperbaric medicine services at these Sharp hospitals.

Sharp Grossmont Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center
Sharp Memorial Hospital Wound and Ostomy Inpatient Program