Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat certain diabetic wounds, acute carbon monoxide poisoning, radiation damage, crush injuries, wounds and other conditions.



We’re also affiliated with the Divers Alert Network, uniquely preparing us to treat San Diego SCUBA divers who may be suffering from decompression illness.

The 8-foot-diameter hyperbaric chamber can be transformed into an intensive care unit, giving doctors the ability to care for patients who have suffered from a traumatic injury or who are critically ill.



During hyperbaric oxygen therapy, you'll breathe pure oxygen under increased pressure, which boosts oxygen in the blood stream and stimulates the release of chemicals that help you heal.

Patients normally need a series of 20 to 30 treatments, with each treatment lasting 2 hours. Because hyperbaric oxygen therapy is completely painless, patients can spend the treatment reading or resting.