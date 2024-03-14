From aches and pains to fears and stress, our therapists and practitioners focus on a multitude of concerns. We ease anxiety through aromatherapy, soothe muscles through massage and harness natural pain relief through acupuncture and energy treatments.
At Sharp, our integrative and complementary medicine programs are used in conjunction with traditional medical treatment to help alleviate stress, reduce pain and anxiety, manage symptoms and promote well-being and balance.
To request integrative therapies while in the hospital, please tell your nurse or appropriate care team member. Most requests are fulfilled within 48 hours. You can also call us and leave a message:
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center: 619-502-4070
Sharp Coronado Hospital: 619-522-3798
Sharp Grossmont Hospital: 619-740-6000
Sharp Memorial Hospital 858-939-3475
For services indicated as available to the community, please contact the appropriate hospital for the service.
We offer integrative and complementary medicine services at all Sharp hospitals.
Sharp hospitals offer integrative healing therapies, which can have calming benefits to help ease anxiety and stress.
Reiki is an ancient Japanese form of energy healing, believed to help facilitate a healing response and promote feelings of well-being.