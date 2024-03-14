Tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art form that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Each posture flows into the next without pause, ensuring that the body is in constant motion.



Regular practice can improve balance, reduce tension and increase joint flexibility, and can also help decrease high blood pressure, anxiety and arthritis pain.

Tai chi is available at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Register for a tai chi class.

Tai chi is available to the community at Sharp Coronado Hospital.